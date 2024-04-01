IHC grants relief to Imran, Bushra bibi, suspends sentence in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday put a halt to the 14-year prison terms that were imposed on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

They were convicted by an accountability court in Islamabad on January 31, shortly before the General Elections last in February. Following this, both were given additional seven-year sentences each in a separate highly controversial case concerning their marriage in relation to Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

This ruling came right after a special court under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran Khan and his Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to a decade in prison each for disclosing confidential state information.

In January, an accountability court in Islamabad charged Imran and Bushra in the Toshakhana case, where the anti-corruption agency claimed that during his premiership, Imran and his wife had acquired a total of 108 state gifts from various foreign leaders and dignitaries.

As per the judgment, both Imran and Bushra were disqualified from any public office for a duration of 10 years and were each fined Rs787 million. Imran Khan was present at the hearing, whereas his wife Bushra did not attend the court proceedings.