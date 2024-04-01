‘Unresponsiveness’ of focal persons for UAE investment at relevant ministries irks SIFC

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has raised concerns about the lack of response from focal persons sitting at relevant Federal Ministries in Pakistan that are supposed to help companies based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that are interested in renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to relevant ministries, the SIFC enclosed a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), based on communication from Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, which provided further details.

Reports indicate that the Foreign Office was informed that the ambassador in Abu Dhabi had a meeting with the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) to discuss updates on seven bilateral investment MoUs signed with the UAE in November 2023.

ADQ mentioned that they have initiated informal contact with all relevant ministry focal persons and sent emails about a month ago to establish formal communication channels. However, they are still awaiting responses despite reminders. Additionally, ADQ is awaiting Pakistan’s list of priorities and bankable projects.

Following MoFA’s suggestions, SIFC has instructed all focal persons to establish formal communication channels with proper record-keeping mechanisms.

Moreover, SIFC has urged focal persons to regularly check and promptly respond to emails, highlighting that email is considered a formal communication channel in most countries, contrasting with WhatsApp’s informal nature.

Given these directives, SIFC has emphasized the importance of compliance and requested monthly updates on communications and progress made on MOUs.