PTI demands larger bench to probe into ‘brazen meddling’ in judicial affairs

Barrister urges SC to annul Khan’s cases, release him instantly, saying stand in solidarity with judiciary

Omar Ayub says it’s litmus test for CJP, SJC to rise to occasion to defend judicial independence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to instantly constitute a larger bench to hold an open inquiry into a startling letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) members documenting the brazen interference of the country’s intelligence apparatus in judicial affairs with damning evidence to specifically target PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI strongly condemned the meddling into the judicial affairs by the intelligence agencies.

“We demand that the inquiry, investigation and proceedings are conducted by the SC in open court because it is an extremely important for the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

PTI Chairman further said that the letter detailed revealed interference in politically consequential matters, adding that after the letter, it was clear that due process was violated in the cases against Imran Khan.

Therefore, Gohar demanded that all those decisions against Imran Khan should be declared null and void and he should be released without any further delay.

Moreover, he said that the letter written by 6 judges of IHC to the SJC was a turning point for the judiciary of the country because it was not a letter rather than it was a charge sheet.

Gohar demanded that the steps should be taken for the safety and security of the six judges and their families, who took a great step for the judicial independence.

PTI Chairman recalled that they had been talking about the state coercive tactics and meddling into the judicial affairs for the last two years, but finally the judges also mustered the courage and audacity to write a letter documenting all the proof how spy agencies were constantly interfered in the judicial proceedings and treated the judges to get favorable decisions.

He asserted that it became now crystal clear as how the cases against Imran Khan were conducted under duress and swiftly pronounced sentences against him.

Gohar recalled that police stormed at Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan even though they did not have the certified copy of the order in this regard.

He demanded that apex court should constitute a larger bench— similarly to the one constituted in the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case— in all the cases framed against PTI Founding Chairman so as to ascertain as to why trials of cases against Khan were conducted on war-footing basis to unjustly sentence him, as they were even not given the right to cross-examine.

PTI Chairman pointed out that the judges had been intimidated and coerced into giving judgments based on political expediency raised a lot of questions on the fairness of the courts and their judgments over the last two years.

Gohar made it clear: “Politics is silent today. We stand in solidarity with the judiciary,” adding that they wanted to tell the judiciary and legal fraternity that the entire PTI would stand by them in this just struggle of independence of judiciary.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General termed the six judges’ letter as charge sheet and an indictment, as it highlighted the open interference of intelligence agencies in their working and putting tremendous pressure on them, which was alarming and condemnable.

“The system has been exposed and the rule of law no longer exists,” he said, adding that it had now become clear that their only target was the prime minister Imran Khan, as judges were pressurized by abducing their relatives and installing bugging device inside their homes.

“These actions have been highlighted by PTI time and again. PM Imran Khan’s cases have been adversely affected by such blatant interference and he is a political prisoner because of the malafide judgments given against him due to undue pressure on the Judiciary,” Omar maintained.

PTI Secretary General stressed that it was imperative that the judiciary was independent and justice was rendered without fear or favour.

“This is a litmus test for the CJP and the SJC to rise to the occasion and be counted for doing the right thing by jealously defending the rights of an independent judiciary. If they don’t, history and the people of Pakistan will not forgive them,” he added.

PTI Secretary General stated that Imran Khan, Bashra Bibi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and their innocent women were in jail, while innocent people were in the custody of military courts.

He went on to say: “When you target innocent people, then a spark is raised in the hearts of those who make the impossible possible.”

Omar asserted that it was the responsibility of the SJC to conduct an independent inquiry into the letter.

PTI Secretary General vowed that they would take up the issue in the national and provincial assemblies as well as in the Senate because rule of law cannot establish in the country until all state institutions stay within their constitutional and legal limits to perform their duties.

“I was not allowed to meet PM Imran Khan in Adyala Jail despite a court order,” he revealed, adding that Khan repeatedly told the jail staff that he wanted to urgently meet me.

Omar stated that he made seven attempts to meet PTI Founding Chairman but the corrupt Jail Superintendent Asad Warriach denied his meeting with Khan by not obeying the court orders.

“I will initiate contempt of court proceedings against him in addition to hauling him up before the Privileges Committee of the National Assembly,” Omar added.