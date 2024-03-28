Fazal announces boycott of by-polls, countrywide rallies

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced boycott of the by-elections scheduled to be held on April 21.

In a video message, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the JUI-F rejected the results of the February 8 elections and now it would also boycott the by-elections. “We will struggle to establish a real Islamic welfare and democratic state. Workers seek Allah’s help and start working from now,” the JUIF chief said.

He said in 2018 elections, people’s right to vote was robbed while in the 2024 elections, people’s right to vote was killed. “We reject the [Feb 8] poll results.

We have to go to people. We will take them in confidence and unite them for the right to vote,” he said. “By creating unity in the ranks of people, we will enable them to protect their vote. Our stand is clear and we have decided to move forward for our rights.

“We will hold rallies and a mammoth public rally will be held in Pishin on April 25 in which people from all over Balochistan will participate,” Maulana said.

A rally will be held in Karachi on May 2. People from all over Sindh will participate in the rally. On May 9, a rally will be held in Peshawar and people from KP will participate, he said, adding his party will contact other political parties to forge unity for the rights of people.