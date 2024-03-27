JIT to investigate Besham suicide attack on Chinese nationals: Info minister

Says participants of PM-chaired meeting recognized need for a ‘unified policy’ against terrorism

Says with all participants on ‘one page,’ with a clear message not to rest until terrorism eradicated

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday said that a joint investigation team (JIT) would be formed to investigate the Besham suicide bombing that left six people dead, including five Chinese nationals.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Tarar said that PM Shehbaz had chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. He further said that all provincial chief ministers, police chiefs were also part of the meeting.

He said that during the meeting, the participants recognized the need for a “unified policy” against terrorism.

“And today the nation was given a message of unity […] that we unite when there is an attack on our interests […] we know how to protect ourselves and our friends,” he said.

On Tuesday, six people, including Chinese engineers, including a woman, working on the Dasu dam project, were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the bus transporting Chinese staff in Shangla District’s Besham area.

Tarar said that the meeting lauded the sacrifices of security forces, who saved precious lives from being lost while dealing with the recent attacks in Turbat, Gwadar and Besham.

He said that a JIT would be formed to probe the incident. He further that the “spirits were high” in the meeting and all the participants were on “one page”.

“This is our clear message — that we will not rest until terrorism is eradicated. The premier expressed this resolve and we want to give the message that be it our Chinese friends, our sensitive installations our any Pakistani citizen — all possible steps will be taken for their protection and no effort will be spared to root out terrorism.”

He further said that Pakistan shared the grief of the Chinese government and the people, and assured that every possible step would be taken to stop them.

Responding to a question, Tarar further said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were in place for the security of Chinese nationals.

“SOPs are in place for the security of Chinese nationals. They are identified at airports and arrangements are made for their security wherever they go. Wherever there are gaps, we will fill them. The security of all Chinese nationals will be ensured,” he maintained.

Tarar also blamed ex-premier Imran Khan for the resurgence of terrorism in the country. “Who was it who was sympathetic to terrorists? Who was it who failed to convene the National Action Plan’s apex committee? Who was it who was insistent on dialogue?” he asked.

“During Imran’s tenure, the terrorism we eradicated in 2018 has once again reared its head,” the minister lamented. “At that time, Imran was prime minister and he is responsible for his policy. Now, we are reaping what he sowed.”

The attack prompted China to demand a thorough probe into the deadly blast and security for its citizens. In response, Islamabad announced a swift probe to hold the “perpetrators and accomplices” accountable.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when it came under the attack on Karakoram Highway. “It was a suicide attack on the Chinese convoy and an explosive-laden vehicle approaching from Kohistan hit the bus,” Bisham Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Juma Rehman told Dawn. SDPO Rehman said that following the attack, the bus caught fire and fell into the ravine.

“A huge amount of explosives were used in the attack, the force of which threw the bus into the ravine,” he said. The officer said that police cordoned off the area to collect evidence. “We have also collected body parts of the suspected suicide bomber from the site,” SDPO Rehman said.

Soon after the bombing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his cabinet members visited the Chinese embassy to assure Beijing about security for its citizens and promise a comprehensive probe into the suicide bombing.