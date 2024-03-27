Defence Minister terms Afghanistan as ‘source of terrorism’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday took to social media to point fingers at Afghanistan for the recent surge in terrorist activities across Pakistan, labeling the neighbouring country as the “primary source of terrorism” within the country.

The minister made these remarks in a post on the microblogging platform ‘X’, underscoring the urgent need for fundamental changes in the functionality of the Pakistan-Afghan borders amidst escalating terrorism activities.

دھشت گردی کے واقعات میں اضافہ کے پیش نظر بارڈر کہ صورتحال میں بنیادی تبدیلی کی ضرورت ھے۔ پاکستان میں دھشت گردی کا منبہ افغانستان میں ھے اور باوجود ھماری کوششوں کے کابل اس سمت کوئی پیش رفت نہیں کر رہا بلکہ دھشت گردی کے ٹھکانے انکے علم میں ھونے کے باوجود انکی سر زمین سے پاکستان کے… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) March 27, 2024

Asif’s statement follows the devastating Besham suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including five Chinese nationals, just a day prior in Pakistan. The victims, Chinese engineers traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, fell victim to an explosives-laden vehicle attack near Lahore Nala on the Karakoram Highway, coming from the opposite direction.

Expressing frustration at the lack of progress from Kabul, despite being aware of the presence and activities of terrorists within its borders, Asif highlighted the alarming situation where terrorists are operating freely against Pakistan.

He said while other traditional borders adhere to international rules, the Pak-Afghan border stands as a unique case, necessitating Pakistan’s adherence to international regulations in the face of Kabul’s non-cooperation.

Furthermore, Asif stressed the importance of halting the cross-border movement of terrorists, citing it as imperative for fostering positive relations between the neighbouring nations. He reiterated that citizens from both sides should be allowed to travel with valid visas and passports, emphasising the need for cooperation and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.