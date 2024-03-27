NATIONAL

Defence Minister terms Afghanistan as ‘source of terrorism’ in Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday took to social media to point fingers at Afghanistan for the recent surge in terrorist activities across Pakistan, labeling the neighbouring country as the “primary source of terrorism” within the country.

The minister made these remarks in a post on the microblogging platform ‘X’, underscoring the urgent need for fundamental changes in the functionality of the Pakistan-Afghan borders amidst escalating terrorism activities.

Asif’s statement follows the devastating Besham suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including five Chinese nationals, just a day prior in Pakistan. The victims, Chinese engineers traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, fell victim to an explosives-laden vehicle attack near Lahore Nala on the Karakoram Highway, coming from the opposite direction.

Expressing frustration at the lack of progress from Kabul, despite being aware of the presence and activities of terrorists within its borders, Asif highlighted the alarming situation where terrorists are operating freely against Pakistan.

He said while other traditional borders adhere to international rules, the Pak-Afghan border stands as a unique case, necessitating Pakistan’s adherence to international regulations in the face of Kabul’s non-cooperation.

Furthermore, Asif stressed the importance of halting the cross-border movement of terrorists, citing it as imperative for fostering positive relations between the neighbouring nations. He reiterated that citizens from both sides should be allowed to travel with valid visas and passports, emphasising the need for cooperation and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Previous article
Vowing to bring culprits to justice, PM orders probe into Besham incident
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ATC puts off Imran’s bail in arson case till tomorrow; grants...

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) Lahore postponed hearing on the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in arson and three other...

It does not follow

The gordian knot of population control

Reducing intolerance through educational institutions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.