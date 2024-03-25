World

China’s high-quality development creates opportunities for int’l businesses

By Staff Correspondent
(231222) -- SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2023 (Xinhua) -- A Tesla electric vehicle undergoes electronic equipment testing before delivery at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 22, 2023. U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc. officially launched its new mega factory project that is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks a year in Shanghai, the company announced. A signing ceremony for land acquisition of the project was held on Friday morning in Shanghai, marking the official opening of what the company said a "milestone project." The new project is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2024 and start production in the fourth quarter. The factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapack units every year, equal to nearly 40 GWh of energy storage. The products will be sold worldwide. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING: China’s focus on developing new quality productive forces and promoting high-quality development will create great opportunities for businesses both at home and abroad, and inject strong impetus into global economic recovery and growth, according to the country’s top economic planner.

China will take solid steps to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, boost industrial innovation via technological innovation, speed up upgrading of traditional industries, and foster emerging industries, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the China Development Forum 2024 that opened in Beijing on Sunday.

The country will strive to integrate digital technologies into the real economy sector and integrate advanced manufacturing with the modern service industry, while fostering new growth engines in fields including biomanufacturing, commercial spaceflight, new materials and low-altitude economy, Zheng said.

More efforts will also be made to foster future-oriented industries, open up new fields such as quantum technology and life sciences, and launch the “artificial intelligence (AI) plus” initiative, he said.

Zheng added the country will continue efforts to optimize its business environment, pursue higher-standard opening up, strengthen international sci-tech cooperation, and accelerate the formulation of the 2024 negative list for foreign investment.

As the country’s macroeconomic policies continue to take effect, the economy has secured a robust start to this year, with improved industrial production and domestic demand, while China also has the confidence, capabilities and conditions to meet its development goals set for 2024, he said.

