NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed, ex-govt official martyred in D.I. Khan operation

By Staff Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four terrorists were killed and a former government official martyred in operation of the security forces against extremists.

According to details, the armed forces, CTD and police conducted joint operation against militants in Kot Kundian area of Kulachi located at Dera-Tank border.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while arms, explosives and other material were also recovered from their possession.

A former director of agriculture department, Ahsanullah Gandapur was also martyred in fire exchange.

Previous article
China strongly opposes Blinken’s criticism of Article 23
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court issues production order for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday issued a production order for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse...

No leniency for accused of releasing girls’ objectionable photos: IHC

Senate poll: Appellate tribunal overturns rejection of Azam Swati, Murad Saeed’s nominations

KP govt seeks withdrawal of appeal against SC’s military trial verdict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.