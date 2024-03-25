HEADLINES

Shahnawaz Dahani throws shade at PCB over exclusion from Kakul training camp

By News Desk

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani expressed disappointment at being left out of the list of players set to attend a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that 29 players will undergo a fitness camp in collaboration with Pakistan Army at Kakul.

Pace bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently came out of retirement, are also included in the camp along with top-order batter Usman Khan.

However, Dahani failed to earn a place among the players to attend the camp, which prompted the 25-year bowler to express his displeasure on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Dahani’s tweet stating that he will ‘still be the fittest bowler even after this camp’ seems like an attempt to undermine the quality and usefulness of such exercises and a sharp rebuke of the general fitness level of the Pakistani cricket team. 

The camp is scheduled to commence on March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The players will report to the camp later today.

“The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies,” the PCB said in a press release.

Previous article
China’s high-quality development creates opportunities for int’l businesses
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan Navy for rescuing Iranian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday lauded Pakistan Navy for safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen form an Iranian fishing boat caught in...

Opposition moves PHC over oath-taking on KP reserved seats

Court issues production order for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

No leniency for accused of releasing girls’ objectionable photos: IHC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.