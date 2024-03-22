‘Plea against Nawaz Sharif’: Ill-prepared petitioner’s counsel draws LHC displeasure

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure at the petition against the administrative meeting of the Punjab government chaired by the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, LHC judge Justice Muzamil Shabbir Akhtar heard the petition of Nadeem Sarwar Advocate in which the petitioner took the position that Nawaz Sharif is neither a minister nor a chief minister, the former prime minister does not have any administrative position, he cannot preside over any meeting at the administrative level. Nawaz Sharif should be ordered to stop from presiding over the meeting at the administrative level.

During the hearing, the court inquired whether Nawaz Sharif was giving instructions in his own name during the meeting. Did Nawaz Sharif issue orders with his signature? The petitioner’s lawyer became hesitant on the judicial questions.

The court remarked the lawyer to answer the court’s questions. On which the lawyer-petitioner said that he had written in the press release that electric bikes should be issued; underground trains would run and a meeting should be held in this regard.

Justice Muzamil Shabbir asked that where the cabinet is mentioned in this meeting? Advocate Nadeem Sarwar presented the photo of Nawaz Sharif’s meeting in the court, on which the court remarked: “You are again resorting to baseless legal justification, there are other people also in this photo”.

The court inquired that you have referred to Article 129 in which it is known that there is a cabinet meeting. Can you prove with any official document that it was a cabinet meeting? On which the lawyer petitioner said that he took these pictures from the Punjab government website.

Justice Muzamil asked what the petitioner has challenged in the application? This is a meeting.

During the hearing, the government lawyer opposed the request, while the court expressed strong indignation at the baseless request.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing by directing the petitioner’s counsel to appear prepared for the next hearing.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday, the initiative to hold the administrative meeting of the Punjab government under the chairmanship of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was challenged in the LHC.