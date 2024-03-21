Govt embarking on next phase of Green Pakistan Initiative: PM

Calls on provincial govts, civil society to become partners in quest for Green Pakistan

Says targeting peace of Gwadar aimed at disrupting economic progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the government is embarking on the next phase of its ambitious Green Pakistan Initiative to improve forest cover, preserve wildlife habitats, and facilitate carbon sequestration.

In his message on International Day of Forests, he said the government will ensure that the country’s crucial forest ecosystems are protected as they are the lifeline of livelihood and environmental well-being of the nation.

The Prime Minister called upon the provincial governments, civil society and the people to become partners in the quest for Green Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that Pakistan’s total area under forest cover is less than 5 percent, and around 1.5 percent of these forests are lost every year.

This, he said, has profound impacts on Pakistan’s biodiversity, environment and agriculture. Being one of the most climate-impacted countries in the world, he said climate change events are becoming more frequent and massively devastating for Pakistan, pointing to the urgent need to conserve our indigenous forests. This has become critical to our survival as a nation. He urged the nation to synergize their efforts in safeguarding this invaluable resource and ensure its effective stewardship for the next generation.

Our government is embarking on the next phase of our ambitious Green Pakistan Initiative which was first launched by PML-N-led government in 2016 to improve forest cover and concerted efforts were made for conservation of biodiversity in Pakistan.

In its next phase, the Green Pakistan Initiative aims to improve the forest cover, preserve wildlife habitats and help carbon sequestration. Given the important role that forests play in the environment, let us resolve to protect and conserve them.

I would reaffirm Government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to undertake all necessary steps to preserve and improve forest cover in Pakistan. We will ensure that our crucial forest ecosystems all over Pakistan are protected as they are the lifeline of livelihood and environmental well-being of our nation. I call upon the provincial governments, civil society and all our citizens to become our partners in our quest for Green Pakistan. Today is about investing in our future. I urge the nation to synergize their efforts in safeguarding this invaluable resource and ensure its effective stewardship for our next generation, he added.

Targeting Gwadar aims to disrupt Pakistan’s economic progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored that those who targeted the peace of Gwadar, aimed at disrupting Pakistan’s economic progress and causing suffering to its people.

In a statement, the premier highlighted the exceptional bravery and professional prowess displayed by security forces in confronting attackers, emphasizing that such actions deserve the utmost praise.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the security forces for their successful thwarting of the attack on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep respect for the security forces personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the operation against terrorists.

He emphasized that these courageous individuals, who laid down their lives in the battle against terrorism, are upholding the integrity of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif extended solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He commended the commendable bravery of the security forces and their timely response, which led to the failure of the attack and the elimination of the attackers.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed firm resolve that, with the grace of Allah Almighty and the unwavering support of the nation, all internal and external conspiracies against Pakistan will be thwarted.