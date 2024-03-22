Breaking Justice 

A civilized society is one where people coexist peacefully, respect each other’s rights and differences, uphold the rule of law, promote justice and equality, prioritize education and healthcare, and work towards the common good. Living happily in a peaceful society is a universal aspiration for many people around the world. Peace and happiness are fundamental to human well-being and flourishing.

A complete and successful life is often rooted in principles of justice. When individuals are treated fairly, have their rights respected, and can seek redress for grievances, they are more likely to thrive and contribute positively to society. Justice fosters a sense of security, trust, and social harmony, creating an environment where people can pursue their aspirations and fulfil their potential. Therefore, incorporating justice into the fabric of life is essential for personal fulfilment and the well-being of communities

A society without justice would likely be chaotic and unsustainable. Without a system to address grievances, enforce laws, and ensure fairness, people’s rights could be violated, leading to widespread dissatisfaction, conflict, and instability. So, individuals may not explicitly wish for a society devoid of justice, as the absence of justice would be detrimental to everyone.

Issues of governance and justice can indeed be complex and multifaceted in any country, including Pakistan. Challenges related to governance, corruption, and the rule of law can impact the overall functioning of society and the well-being of its citizens. It’s crucial for governments and institutions to work towards improving governance practices, transparency, and accountability to address these issues effectively.

Concerns about the effectiveness of the judicial system in delivering justice are serious issues that need to be addressed in any society. If there are widespread perceptions of failure within the courts to provide justice in Pakistan, it underscores the importance of reforms to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and independence of the judiciary. Judicial reforms, along with efforts to strengthen the rule of law and promote accountability, are crucial steps toward ensuring that all citizens have access to fair and timely justice.

Kill fake justice as Justice must be genuine, fair, and impartial to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of individuals. Any form of fake justice undermines the trust and legitimacy of the legal system, leading to further injustice and social unrest. It’s imperative for societies to strive for real justice through transparent and accountable legal processes.

When various departments are compromised, it can have severe implications for governance, accountability, and the rule of law. Ensuring the independence and integrity of institutions is essential for upholding democracy and serving the best interests of the people. Addressing compromises within departments requires comprehensive reforms, transparency, and a commitment to ethical conduct at all levels of government and society.

The pursuit of justice is a fundamental human desire. People seek justice to ensure fairness, protect their rights, and hold individuals and institutions accountable for their actions. It’s crucial for societies to have robust systems in place that enable everyone to access justice and receive fair treatment under the law.

The Quran emphasizes justice extensively. One notable verse is from Surah An-Nisa (4:135): “O you who believe, be persistently standing firm in justice, witnesses for Allah, even if it be against yourselves or parents and relatives. Whether one is rich or poor, Allah is more worthy of both. So follow not (personal) inclination, lest you not be just. And if you distort (your testimony) or refuse (to give it), then indeed Allah is ever, with what you do, acquainted.” This verse underscores the importance of upholding justice impartially, even if it goes against one’s personal interests or relationships.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, emphasized the importance of justice in several of his speeches and statements. One notable quote is:

“I insist you to strive. Work, Work and only work for satisfaction with patience, humbleness and serve thy nation… for it matters not who you are, it matters what you can do for your country. No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen ( justice). There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. “

This quote reflects his belief in the importance of hard work, perseverance, equality, and the role of justice in nation-building. While this quote may not specifically mention justice, Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan was based on principles of justice, equality, and rule of law. He advocated a society where every citizen could enjoy their rights and freedoms without discrimination.

Similarly the great Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, addressed various aspects of justice in his poetry and writings. One of his famous quotes related to justice is: One of Allama Iqbal’s famous quotes on justice is: “When truth has no burning, then it is philosophy, when it gets burning from the heart, it becomes poetry. Justice is the foundation of a prosperous society.”

Khalil Gibran, a Lebanese-American writer, poet, and philosopher, touched on themes of justice in his works, often emphasizing the importance of fairness, compassion, and equality. Many of his writings convey profound insights into the human condition and the need for just and equitable treatment of all individuals. In his famous work “The Prophet,” Gibran explores various aspects of life, including justice, through poetic and philosophical reflections.

Justice is a cornerstone of a civilized society. It ensures that individuals are treated fairly, rights are protected, and disputes are resolved impartially. In a society where justice prevails, there is greater trust in institutions, less social unrest, and a stronger sense of community well-being. Therefore, fostering a culture of justice is essential for the advancement and stability of any civilized society.

The erosion of justice in society can indeed have profound consequences, leading to distrust, instability, and inequality. Addressing this requires collective efforts to strengthen institutions, promote transparency, and uphold the rule of law. By reaffirming the principles of justice and working towards reform, societies can strive to restore faith in the legal system and ensure that everyone has equal access to justice.

