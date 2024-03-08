Political analysts say PTI being pushed towards a critical juncture

Political analysts said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finds itself cornered by the ruling coalition, compelling the beleaguered party to consider protest as its only recourse.

“Experts,” Naveed Hussain, scrutinised the treatment of PTI both during and after the elections.

Hussain condemned the allocation of reserved seats, rightfully earned by PTI, to rival parties PML-N and PPP. He criticised the mockery of democracy, stating, “I am surprised how the PPP, which claims to be a champion of democracy, has accepted seats they do not deserve.”

“First, the seats the PTI won in the general elections as per Form-45 were taken away from them in Form-47. And now their reserved seats are also being usurped.”

Hussain points out that there was a talk of “healing touch” after the elections and speculations were rife that Shehbaz Sharif might extend an olive branch to the PTI. That regrettably didn’t happen.

“Their mandate has been stolen. Their reserved seats have been taken away, and their leaders and workers are in jails – and then you push that party to show political maturity and opt for political reconciliation. This is beyond me,” said Hussain.

Protest is a fundamental democratic right of every Pakistani, Hussain said, adding that the PTI shouldn’t be denied this basic right. He criticised the government’s response, noting that when PTI supporters stage protests, they are met with violence and repression. This approach undermines any possibility of reconciliation, he added.

Ayaz Khan, likened PTI’s predicament to a mistreated child denied the right to express grievances. Khan stressed the necessity for peaceful protests for effective governance.

Khan suggested that if the government intends to effectively manage the country’s economy and affairs, it must permit peaceful protests.

Senior analyst also concurred with Hussain, stating that he also doesn’t see any change in Imran Khan’s stance. Khan raised question that if there is video evidence of the May 9 chaos then it is beyond understanding why a judicial commission is not being formed.

Echoing Hussain’s sentiments, Khan also questioned the government’s reluctance to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 chaos, despite calls from PPP and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Despite PTI candidates contesting the elections as independents on various election symbols, voters still chose to support them. It means that the electorate desired to vote for the PTI and to bring it to power.” Khan gives his insight.

In a satirical remark, Khan mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s haste in privatising national institutions, suggesting they be listed for sale on OLX.

Amir Ilyas Rana, while mocking the speech of PTI leader, Asad Qaiser recited a Siraiki poetry “Shakir tu aap sayana hain, mera chehra parh halat na puch” (Shakir you are intelligent don’t ask about my condition read my face).

Rana derided PTI’s stance, attributing the May 9 chaos to PTI members. Rana warned of increased political polarisation and stressed the need for peaceful protests.

“Imran Khan also said in his latest statement that when the commandos catch me, won’t my people go to the cantonments.” Rana highlighted. Additionally, he alleged that individuals who breached GHQ, ISI, and Air Force offices were purportedly PTI workers, as evident in videos.

Rana fears that polarization is also likely to increase within the political landscape, suggesting that it may become fixed over time. He emphasised that while protest is a fundamental right for everyone, if political parties resort to creating law and order disturbances in their protests, then problems will arise and it will be terrifying.

Faisal Husain, concurred with Rana’s opinion and asserted that PTI has always owned May 9 events as a party policy.

Faisal detected something suspicious in political landscape in the context of recent news, particularly the PTI announcement of dissociation from Adil Raja and Mehdi Hasan, who are sitting abroad and propagating against Pakistan and the army.

“There is news of threat of attack on Adiala Jail, 32 people have been granted bail in the May 9 case. This did not happen by chance when such a dangerous statement was made two days ago, it means something is brewing behind the scenes.” Faisal said.

Mohammad Ilyas, also observed that the PTI does not seem to be inclined towards reconciliation with the government.

He observed that during assembly sessions, both at the federal and provincial levels, there is consistent disruption and noise. This ongoing disruption makes it challenging to conduct the business of the House effectively, he added.

Ilyas emphasised that Imran Khan has expressed disapproval regarding the events of May 9, stating that the incident should not have occurred and action should be taken against those who protested at sensitive places.