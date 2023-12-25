War against democracy to result in defeat for everyone: Durrani

Regrets ground realities in run-up to elections revived memories of 1977 elections

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister and senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that the ground realities in the run-up to general elections slated for February 8, have revived memories of the 1977 elections marred by worst rigging in history.

“Revocation of electoral symbol, snatching of nomination papers, curtailing the right to campaign, and suppressing freedom of expression, is not an election but a selection,” Durrani said in a statement on Sunday. “This war against democracy will result in the defeat for everyone,” he warned.

Durrani pointed out that pre-poll rigging by the Punjab administration is reminiscent of the shameful manipulation during the 1977 elections. The 1977 elections, under the control of the administration (Executive), are the only elections in the country’s history that the entire nation had rejected.

He said that it would be naive to expect any different results from the upcoming elections after deploying the controversial tactics of the 1977 elections. If the tactics of 1977 are applied in 2024, the country, democracy, the people, and institutions will suffer the same dilemmas as in 1977 and harm the national interests.

The former federal minister said that the administration is under Nawaz Sharif’s control, causing restlessness among the people — to feel this public unease is the demand of patriotism. Talking about the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner from civil service and his conduct, he said that the failure would become an example of the failure of the civil service, just like the infamous judges of the past could not rid themselves of the stigma.

He said that Nawaz Sharif cannot gain legitimacy by “disrespecting” the vote and his party would be the biggest loser of using these tactics. “Nawaz Sharif has already taken a U-turn from the slogan and narrative demanding sanctity of the vote,” he added.

Senator Durrani stated that Nawaz Sharif got three opportunities but every time he clashed with the institutions resulting in his ouster. It is the first time that Sharif has faced political and electoral defeat even before coming to power. The formula of “Vote sy Jang, Nawaz Sharif ke sung” has failed.

Durrani said that democracy will derail if there is a “war with votes” and urged the judiciary play a role in saving the country from the consequences of 1977. Otherwise, another stain will further tarnish their reputation.