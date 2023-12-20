SC dismisses another plea against delimitation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed another plea challenging the delimitations in Balochistan.

On Monday, the SC annulled the Balochistan High Court’s order about delimitations.

Last week, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy, which had cast uncertainty over the holding of general polls.

A three-member bench headed by Acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah took up the plea against delimitation in PB-12 Balochistan.

Applicant Ameer Khan challenged the delimitation process in PB-12, Balochistan, and termed it ‘wrong’ in his plea filed with the SC.

At the outset of the hearing, Acting CJP Justice Tariq Masood said stability is back in the country after the announcement of the general elections date. “Don’t you want to see stability in the country,” he asked the applicant.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that following the release of the election program, constituencies cannot be changed. “We will not disturb the election date on such pleas”, he added.

The SC declared that the electoral constituencies cannot be changed after the election schedule is released.