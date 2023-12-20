LHC bars FIA from action against Khadija Shah in money-laundering probe till Friday

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any disciplinary action against Khadija Shah in an ongoing money laundering inquiry against her.

Single-judge bench comprisng Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the petition filed by Advocate Sameer Khosa, the counsel for Khadija Shah and issued the stay order until the next hearing on December 22.

Khosa argued that the inquiry against Shah was initiated without a formal complaint or FIR, and based solely on “sumoto” action taken by the FIA.

He highlighted five irregularities in the proceedings, including the lack of a complainant and Shah’s repeated arrests in multiple cases. He asserted that the ongoing inquiry was “malicious” and exceeded the legal grounds for initiating a money laundering investigation.

The court acknowledged the concerns raised by Khosa and ordered a temporary halt to any disciplinary action against Shah in relation to the FIA inquiry. This effectively shields Shah from potential arrest or other punitive measures by the agency until the next hearing.

The ruling comes as a welcome development for Shah, who has faced a series of legal challenges over the past months. She previously secured bail in four cases but was subsequently arrested in another unrelated case. Her lawyer argued that the repeated arrests amounted to harassment and targeted persecution.

The Lahore High Court’s decision has injected uncertainty into the FIA’s money laundering inquiry against Shah. The upcoming hearing on December 22nd is expected to be crucial in determining the future course of the investigation and Shah’s legal standing.