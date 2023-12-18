PM Kakar visits Kuwait to condole demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad tomorrow

Says Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kuwaiti Royal Family, people of Kuwait at this moment of grief

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will visit Kuwait on Monday (tomorrow) to condole the sad demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and announced a day of mourning in Pakistan on the day.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the prime minister will convey to the Royal Family, government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the Government and people of Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The prime minister, on X, posted that prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief.

He further said that the late Emir would always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pak-Kuwait relations.

According to foreign media, the Kuwaiti Royal Court said that Sheikh Nawaf died at the age of 86 after a long illness. The State of Kuwait has declared an official mourning over the death of Amir.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Amir following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020.

He was born in 1937 and was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has declared Monday (December 18) as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on the day.