ECP resumes hearing on pleas against PTI intra-party polls tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will resume hearing on pleas filed against PTI’s intra-party elections on Monday (tomorrow).

A five-member bench of ECP will take up the plea to address the challenges and concerns raised against PTI’s intra-party elections. Prominent among those who filed the applications against the PTI intra-party polls were Akbar S. Babar, Raja Tahir Nawaz, and Naureen Farooq.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan in the intra-party election case. The electoral watchdog also summoned the party’s chief election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, Umar Ayub, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and RO central secretariat Sardar Masroof.

Additionally, the notices were also issued to Returning Officer Central Secretariat Sardar Masroof Khan and Returning Officer Ansar Mahmood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central Secretariat. The PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had termed the intra-party polls as drama. In a video statement, he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ at stake.

It is important to note here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as party’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan. PTI intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the ECP. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

According to PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected party Punjab president.