SHC orders police to register Usman Dar’s disappearance case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered the police to register a case over reports about “disappearance” of PTI leader Usman Dar from Karachi.

The High Court conducted hearing of a case against “detention and disappearance” of PTI leader Dar. The SHC also directed the police to file a case and submit a report in this regard by October 3.

The court was told by the police that the petitioner did not approach the security agency to register the case.

Barrister Ali Tahir, the lawyer of the petitioner, told the court that the application regarding disappearance of Usman Dar was submitted on the very first day.

The public prosecutor said that the petitioner could record his statement to the police if he wanted. He said Dar was not in police custody.

Barrister Tahir said the caretaker interior minister of Sindh had admitted in a TV programme that Dar was in police custody. Now the police say Dar has not been detained.