CPEC Phase-II to begin soon, will bring prosperity in region: Chinese CG

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren has said that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will commence shortly, which will bring prosperity to the people of the region.

This was stated by him while addressing the national conference on ’73 years of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations: Achievements and Way forward’ organized by Punjab University School of Communication Studies at Hameed Nizami Hall on Monday.

Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, Executive Director Center for South Asia and International Studies Dr Mahmood ul Hassan, Prof Dr Mian Hanan, Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the participants, Zhao Shirin said that China will continue to support Pakistan on defense and national security issues and, INSHALLAH, Pakistan will soon become a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations. He said that talks Federal Minister of Pakistan Prof Ahsan Iqbal will visit China soon to meet Chinese authorities and investors to attract Chinese investment in Pakistan.

He said that during first week of June, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a very important visit to China. He said that China was cooperating with Pakistan in mining, IT, energy and other sectors. He said that Pakistan was the first country in the Muslim world to recognize the independent status of China in 1951, which was a part of history and the Chinese nation can never forget it.

The Chinese Consul General said that a relationship of trust has also been developed in 73 years among the governments and the peoples of both the countries. He said that the Consul General Lahore will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government in promoting educational, economic and cultural relations. He said that he was grateful to the PU School of Communication Studies for organizing the conference on this historic occasion.

Prof Dr Noshina Saleem said that China was playing an important role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, which was proof of the deep friendship between the two countries from generation to generation. She said that China has always helped Pakistan in solving the problems faced by Pakistan at the international level, and China has also supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Kashif Anwar said that the role that China has played for the development of Pakistan at all levels was commendable. He said that CPEC was a wonderful project that will create opportunities for trade, investment and jobs.

Dr Mahmood ul Hassan said that ‘CPEC and One Belt One Road’ will further improve the relations between the two countries and stabilize the economy. He said that there has been an increase in exports between Pakistan and China in the last 27 years.

Prof Dr Mian Hanan said that the CPEC Corridor project was a gift to the people of the region, including Pakistan, which will start a new chapter of prosperity.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate 73 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.