The interim unelected technocrats

Worldwide, technocrats have replaced bureaucrats but in the land of the pure they sit in for politicians. Due to managerial complexities, bureaucracy was rendered obsolete about half a century ago to be replaced by trained Technical managers or Technocrats. Elected representatives of the people provide direction and oversight to the technocrats to implement pro-people policies. In the USA the President appoints un-elected professionals as cabinet members to oversee the working of various departments or ministries whereas the oversight, monitoring and accountability is conducted by the elected Congress be revisited men (House of Representatives, Senate).

Technocrats need directives to deliver otherwise they lose focus and ultimately default. The big question is; “Who will provide the directions and the much needed oversight to the current interim set-up in the country”? The elected assemblies have been dissolved paving he way for free and fair elections; any other mandate of the current cabinet may result in complexities and confusion which must be understood and avoided.

Even the worst breed of politicians can feel the pulse of the people as they remain in touch with them and speak the same language, bureaucrats are trained to keep distance from the public while technocrats are trained to deliver once the directions are set by the policy makers.

In the current set-up where will these directives come from? Currently this is the eighth interim set-up, all the seven before have failed to deliver the free and fair elections for which they were inducted.

In the original 1973 constitution there was no concept of an interim set-up. Major democracies of the world do not allow un-elected individuals to enter the corridors of power. The sitting President or Prime Minister (PM) continues as a ‘lame duck’ leader till his or her replacement has been duly elected. After the current dust settles down, it is time to reconsider this approach of Nigran Hukoomat (Caretaker Government) as it has been disastrous in the past, their care has been missing. As legislated, the Leader of the House and of Opposition in the outgoing assembly nominate the Caretaker PM, but in reality the final selection is done elsewhere which is counter productive.

As a useful tip to the incumbents, the age-old diary system must be understood and followed. Every office has an entry and dispatch register which should be regularly checked to monitor the incoming and outgoing communication to avoid such lapses otherwise business as usual will continue. Caretakers should focus on public care which has been missing in the previous interim set-ups.

Imagine if the sitting Chief Ministers had carried on in Punjab and KP, the situation in the land of the pure would have been very different. Extended rule of un-elected individuals is deadly for democracy. In KP the entire cabinet had to be replaced as their neutrality was questionable. Pakistan needs a constitutional, orderly transition of power in which the establishment should have no role.

During my stint as Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation I tried to convince PM Mir Zafarullah Jamali to induct technocrats in all technical ministries. His immediate response was; “They are not elected”. I had to explain that they should be inducted as Secretaries and not as Ministers as was done in the 1970s when the elected government of Bhutto introduced technocrats in most ministries through lateral entry.

Engr Masood Hasan was appointed Secretary Defence Production, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Secretary Education, Naseem Ahmed Secretary Information to name a few. Constitutionally the PM appoints all Grade 21 and 22 officers. Bhutto used his powers to appoint technocrats in important positions, which had a major impact on the performance of the sluggish bureaucracy. The same practice should continue for these senior positions. Jamali Sahib was convinced but it happened to be his last day in office. Upon his refusal of military action in Dera Bugti he was removed. He was replaced by a technocrat who proved to be the worst PM ever. The President acts on the advice of the PM. Together with Musharraf he too should have been tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The third usurper also took control of the country in an interim arrangement to hold elections within the stipulated period of 90 days. He then set up military courts for speedy justice that were called; ” Mobile Summary Military Courts ” which proved to be the biggest joke ever. Zia’s misrule continued for over 11 years during which most civilian institutions were destroyed. The democratic order continues to suffer because of this unholy intervention by the dictator who ruled through hand picked un-elected individuals. The constitution survived but was disfigured during this period. The recent flurry of legislation by the outgoing government has further damaged the unanimously agreed document. There is a current controversy about two very important bills that seriously affect human rights and individual liberties. Despite the reservations of the President they have become law.

In the present scenario the interim, un-elected, technocrats must focus on free and fair elections for which clear directions and a roadmap are essentially required to deliver. For course correction, directives must have political inputs which are not available to the caretakers. The bureaucracy will continue to call the shots as they control the files and paperwork. Dr Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan is complaining that his directives were not ,by his own staff.

