Untold stories

A shop owner who had a shop on the main road by the Swat River disappeared after the floods last year. Earlier this month, I saw him again selling fruits at a stall. Remembering his kind and warm behaviour with customers, I visited his stall to inquire about his sudden disappearance. He informed me that his shop was damaged during the floods and he lost all his savings and stock. Initially, a few well-intentioned locals and non-governmental organisations involved in relief support provided him with essential items and some money. However, this help lasted for just two months leaving the retailer in a desperate position. Therefore, he was compelled to take loans and set up a fruit stall to support his family. His story is just one among the 33 million who were affected by the floods last year. Many people lost everything and still have not received help from anywhere. Pakistan received a large amount of aid from the international community, but it is rather unclear where that aid went. The former Prime Minister also formed a cabinet committee to monitor the distribution of aid.
Ubaid Sahil
Swat

