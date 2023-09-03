The recent increase in electricity rates for Karachi residents is an illegal and unfair step by the government against the people of the city. The massive increase in K-Electric (KE) bills is an effort to curtail the circular debt arising out of financial mismanagement and operational inefficiencies of those involved. This burden has no technical basis to be passed on to the citizens of Karachi.

People buy electricity from KE, which is a private company enjoying a monopoly market. Why are we, the people, being punished for that? KE itself is punishment enough for the people of the city, with a spike in monthly bills running parallel to the spike in loadshedding.

Besides, why at all should the people of Karachi be punished for the incompetence of distribution companies across the country? This is naked oppression. The government should withdraw the increase in power prices immediately as it is unjust and illegal without any technical or moral ground.

MOBASHIR SANDILA

KARACHI