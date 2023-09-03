Lahore power woes

There is a deep sense of frustration among the people in Lahore who are sick and tired of the menace of power-sector loadshedding. Forget the physical torture, their emotional health has suffered. Together, the two elements have had a seriously detrimental effect on the overall wellbeing of the community.

Loadshedding has become an all-too-familiar term in our daily conversations, and it has transformed from a mere inconvenience to a significant disruption in lives. The erratic power cuts have left us feeling helpless, frustrated and emotionally drained. We find ourselves constantly on the edge.

We are tired and exhausted from the constant battle to adapt and survive in a world where electricity is a luxury rather than a basic necessity. We deserve better. We deserve a power sector that is efficient, reliable and accountable.

The impact of loadshedding on daily routines cannot be overstated. It disrupts work schedules, causing delays and missed deadlines. Students struggle to study and complete assignments, affecting their educational progress.

Moreover, the psychological toll of loadshedding is immense. Our mood keeps fluctuating as we navigate through the uncertainty and inconvenience caused by these power cuts. The constant anticipation of power returning, only to be disappointed, takes a toll on people’s mental wellbeing. It is disheartening to see our hopes dashed repeatedly, leaving us feeling frustrated, anxious and angry.

Annoyance, too, has become an ever-present sentiment. The uncertainty of not knowing when the power will go out and when it will return has created an atmosphere of restlessness. It is dispirating to see that while advancements are being made in various sectors, we continue to grapple with a basic necessity like electricity.

We understand that loadshedding is a complex issue, influenced by various factors. However, it is crucial for the authorities to prioritise finding sustainable solutions to this problem.

The government and all the other relevant stakeholders should invest in alternative energy sources, improve infrastructure, and implement effective power load management strategies.

Loadshedding has become a source of immense frustration and emotional turmoil for the people.

It is high time the authorities took decisive action to address the issue and provide the people with reliable and uninterrupted power supply. People’s lives and nation’s progress are at stake.

OMAMA ZAFAR

LAHORE