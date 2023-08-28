APTTA raises concerns over alleged harassment of TTF at COMSATS University

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Tenure Track Association of Pakistan (APTTA) has voiced strong reservations regarding “what it claims” are unauthorized actions taken by the Acting Administration of COMSATS University Islamabad, allegedly leading to harassment of Tenure Track Faculty (TTF).

The association alleges that changes to the terms and conditions of contracts, along with the denial of financial benefits outlined in the terms of service under TTS version 2.0, have been carried out without due process.

According to the association, the situation has ignited a controversy centered around the purported unilateral actions of the Acting Administration. APTTA argues that the Higher Education Commission (HEC), being the regulatory authority responsible for overseeing Tenure Track System (TTS) policies in universities, should be the sole entity capable of implementing alterations to the terms and conditions of TTS contracts.

The university’s prerogative, according to APTTA, lies in endorsing any changes or modifications as per HEC’s directives through its own statutory forums. The association contends that any deviation from this prescribed process not only violates established statutes but also threatens the sanctity of the bilateral agreement between the faculty members and the university.

APTTA has taken a firm stance against the alleged violations and asserts that it will employ all available avenues to combat breaches of legal provisions and constitutional safeguards on national platforms. The association deems any action that infringes upon the rights and expectations of the faculty members as illegal and condemnable.

Moreover, APTTA has called upon the Higher Education Commission to take concrete steps to ensure that universities adhere strictly to the policies and clarifications notified by the regulatory body. By doing so, the association believes that universities can avoid undue harassment of faculty members and prevent a further exodus of valuable intellectual assets from the country—an issue commonly referred to as “brain drain.”

The allegations raised by APTTA cast a spotlight on the intricate relationship between regulatory authorities, university administrations, and faculty members. The ongoing dispute underscores the need for transparent and accountable decision-making processes within the higher education sector to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.

COMSATS University Islamabad is yet to officially respond to the allegations raised by APTTA. As the debate unfolds, educators, administrators, and regulatory bodies will likely engage in a broader conversation about the autonomy of universities, the role of regulatory bodies, and the importance of respecting established contracts and agreements.