Grade 21/20 officers shuffled in FBR after ECP approval

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue has reshuffled a number of grade 21 or 20 officers.

According to FBR, a grade 21 IRS officer Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Memon has been posted at Director General (BTB), FBR Islamabad from Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi.

Similarly, Chief Commissioner, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi Ahmad Shuja Khan has been posted at Member (Audit/CRM), FBR (Hq), Islamabad,

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Lahore Mehmood Hussain Jafari has been directed to assume Chief Commissioner IR, LTO, Lahore office, Chaudhry Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Gujranwala Karamatullah Khan to Member (Digital Initiatives), FBR Islamabad, Faheem Mohammad to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha, Asem Iftikhar to Chief Commissioner IR, RTO, Gujranwala, Imtiaz Ali Solangi to Chief Commissioner IR, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi, Abdul Wahid Uqaily to Chief Commissioner IR, RTO II and Karachi, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan to Chief Commissioner IR, CTO, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Laila Ghafoor has been posted at Director General (OPS) (Compliance Risk Management), Fbr (Hq), Islamabad, Zubair Bilal to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad, Amjad Farooq to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Lahore, Sajjad Taslim Azam to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Multan and Aisha Farooq has been posted at Director General (OPS), Directorate General of International Tax Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.