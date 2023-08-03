PM Shehbaz vows to dissolve National Assembly on Aug 9

— After consultation with opposition, will submit caretaker PM’s name to President: PM

— Highlights successful deal with IMF, other achievements by coalition govt

ISLAMABAD: In a major announcement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that he would dissolve the National Assembly on August 9.

The decision came after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with parliamentary leaders at a dinner in honour of the members of parliament, where the country’s political situation was thoroughly discussed.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz sought their input and discussed the arrangements for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker setup.

This crucial step is part of the democratic process, ensuring a smooth transition of power before the next general elections.

On August 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will send a formal advice to the President for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

According to constitutional provisions, the President must sign the advice within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution. If, for any reason, the President does not sign the advice, the Assembly will be automatically dissolved.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured that after three days of consultation with the opposition, he will submit the name of the caretaker prime minister to the President.

The aim is to reach a consensus between the government and opposition over the caretaker premier. However, if no agreement is reached, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will step in and nominate a candidate for the caretaker prime minister position from the proposed names.

Addressing the members of Parliament during the dinner, the prime minister acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which he took over the government. He emphasised that despite facing numerous obstacles and criticism, his government worked diligently to steer the country out of turmoil.

“Our conscience is satisfied that we took the country out of the vortex by sacrificing politics,” he stated, acknowledging the efforts made by the coalition government to overcome various difficulties.

Notably, he highlighted the successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), underscoring the importance of economic stability for the nation’s progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his commitment to creating a caretaker setup that would be acceptable to all stakeholders. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness, and impartiality during the transitional period leading up to the next general elections.