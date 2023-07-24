Teen domestic worker allegedly tortured by judge’s wife in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In an unfortunate incident on Monday, a 14-year-old domestic worker was allegedly brutally tortured by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad.

According to details, the young girl was employed by her parents through a person named Mukhtar six months ago. During her tenure of employment at judge Asim’s residence in Islamabad, the girl became a victim of severe abuse at the hands of his wife.

According to her parents, the distressed girl bears visible signs of intense violence all over her body. Deep wounds from the abuse are evident on her head and face, while her right arm is swollen, they added.

The girl’s parents alleged that the judge’s wife accused her of theft and, in response, subjected her to torture, leading to the child’s deteriorating condition.

Subsequently, the couple handed over the girl to her mother in Sargodha. She is currently receiving medical care at DHQ Hospital in the city.

ASP City said that the suspect, who facilitated the girl’s employment, has been taken into custody by the police, and legal action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the incident, Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed stated that the case is an example of child trafficking, and the United Nations has urged Pakistan to take strict action against such practices. The relevant authorities have been directed to act promptly on this matter, she added.