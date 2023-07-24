NATIONAL

Qureshi, Umar appear before FIA in cypher inquiry

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former general secretary Asad Umar appeared before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Monday to record their statements in probes related to the cypher and audio leaks inquiries.

The two political leaders were responding to summons issued by the federal authority’s anti-terrorism wing.

An eight-member joint inquiry team, led by FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Jabbar and comprising Grade-19 officers from three intelligence agencies as well as officers from different FIA departments, is conducting the probe.

Speaking to the media after their appearance, Qureshi said that he was before the inquiry team for around two hours and answered their questions.

The PTI chief has been summoned tomorrow and he will appear as well, added Qureshi, who served as the federal foreign minister during PTI’s tenure in government.

Qureshi maintained that the existence of the cypher is an undeniable fact. Different statements have been made regarding it but two sessions of the National Security Council were convened, one under the premiership of Imran Khan and another under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif, and in both sittings, the cypher was acknowledged as a fact, he said.

Previous article
Contempt Case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Senate
NATIONAL

Senate body asks to refer recovery of $32m of damaged GT-14...

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Power Committee meeting held under the chair of Senator Saifullah Abro at Parliament House on Monday discussed at length the matter...

Coalition parties to be taken onboard regarding caretaker PM: PPPP

Fazl likely to visit to Dubai to meet Nawaz, Zardari to discuss caretaker setup

NDAM for relocation of people from flood areas as powerful system lashes country

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.