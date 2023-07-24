Contempt Case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief, Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry, and former PTI secretary general Asad Umar on Monday.

A four-member ECP bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani heard the ECP contempt plea against PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar. However, lawyers representing them did not appear before the ECP.

Umar’s assistant lawyer requested the commission to exempt him from appearing because Umar had cases against him, adding that he had got an appointment from doctor. “Umar kept on presenting before the ECP,” he added.

Member ECP ordered him to file the plea.

Chaudhry’s assistant lawyer told the ECP that Chaudhry was in Lahore while his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry was in the IHC.

The capital police have been directed to arrest the PTI chief and present him at 10am before the electoral watchdog. The ECP will hear the plea on Tuesday.