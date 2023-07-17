PTI chairman skips NAB appearance over ‘security concerns’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Chairman has skipped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance in the Toshakhana case, citing security concerns.

The graft-buster body has summoned the chairman of PTI to appear before its investigation team at 10 am on Monday (today) for a probe in the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister in his response submitted to NAB stated that due to security concerns he cannot appear before the bureau today (Monday).

The PTI chief in his response said that he is scheduled to appear before a court in Islamabad on July 19 and asked the NAB to fix his appearance on the same day.

The reference, which alleges that the former PM failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year. The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.