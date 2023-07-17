SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry 

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issues businesspeople attached with this sector.

Speaking at a ceremony of three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo in Peshawar, Ijaz Afridi said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country’s export, which should be lifted up at an optimal level.

Afridi said huge potential exists to make investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked to create maximum opportunities for promotion of the furniture industry and investment in the sector.

Various Pakistani and international furniture stalls set up in the expo. Organiser of the Pakistan Furniture Expo Mohsin Faisal was also present in the exhibition.

The SCCI’s acting chief said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various difficulties due to current economic turmoil and other issues.

Therefore, he urged the government to take serious steps for resolution of businessperson issues attached with the furniture industry.

Like other sectors, he said the furniture industry was not only contributing to economic development but had an important role in improving the country’s exports.

He emphasized the furniture industry should be incentivized to boost up investment in the sector.

Ijaz Afridi who was accompanied by the chamber’s secretary general Sajjad Aziz and others said the business community has always supported the national economy in difficult circumstances.

So, he stressed that traders’ issues should be resolved on priority grounds.

Later, the SCCI’s acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi visited various stalls set up in the furniture exhibition and praised the various arts/designs and high quality of furniture.

On the occasion, Ijaz Afridi also distributed certificates among the participants of the furniture exhibition.