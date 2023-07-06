PM commends contribution of Pakistani-American doctors to healthcare, US ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the dedication and strength demonstrated by the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) in their efforts to serve Pakistan and foster stronger Pakistan-US relations.

In a tweet, he expressed gratitude for APPNA’s prompt assistance during flood response and Covid-19 management in Pakistan.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Westmont, Illinois, APPNA is the largest medical organization of Pakistanis living in the US. It is one of the largest medical associations there.

Furthermore, the prime minister extended his congratulations to Dr. Arshad Rehan, the president of the association, and the entire Pakistani-American physician community on the occasion of their 46th Annual Convention.

He emphasised that the nation takes great pride in its remarkable professional and humanitarian accomplishments.