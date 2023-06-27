Opinion

Reviving football

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The state of football in Pakistan is a tale of huge untapped potential and opportunities. Despite being a nation with a deep love for the sport, the development and progress of football have faced numerous challenges.

Most of us have grown up playing football, but limited infrastructure, lack of resources and insufficient investment have hindered the growth of the game at both grassroots and professional levels.

There are not even enough playgrounds in our local areas to promote the sport. Football can be revolutionary for a country, and the World Cup 2022 in Qatar is a prime example of it.

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Recently, FIFA, the global governing body, lifted the ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). This has given us an opportunity to turn things around, and, as such, efforts should be made accordingly.

The success of our national football team in recent international tournaments has also ignited a renewed sense of enthusiasm and optimism. With the right support and dedication from relevant stakeholders, Pakistan has the potential to fare much better in football which may pave the way for a brighter future for the sport in the country.

For this, on our part, we should start by supporting our football team in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship opening match against India on June 21 in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

It is disheartening that unlike a Pakistan-India cricket match which would have been under the spotlight by national media, there is hardly any hype about the upcoming football clash between the two countries.

It is rather strange that we display ‘patriotism’ only when there is a Pakistan-India cricket clash, while an encounter in football tournament, or in any sporting discipline, gets completely ignored.

This is the right time to promote and revive football, which has produced several stars in the past who would create fear among their rivals in the field, and were respected at least regionally.

SHARIQ KHAN

LAHORE

