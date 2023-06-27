Police accountability

In the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police personnel of lower ranks have been martyred by terrorists in the last few days. While chivalry displayed by the policemen is praiseworthy, some of their actions show there is a general lack of supervision by the seniors in the deployment of the force. The unfortunate incident that took place on June 9 can be taken as a case in point. Police in Shabaz Khel in Lukki Marwat district received information about six terrorists wearing face masks who were riding three motorcycles apparently looking for targets to attack.

A police party took immediate action by establishing a checkpost on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan portion road to intercept the suspects. While the suspects moving on motorcycles were an easy target on the road, the result of the encounter was shockingly disappointing. One constable lost his life, while all the six suspects escaped the scene.

The terrorists were fully conspicuous by their appearance and physically exposed as they were on motorcycles on a busy highway. The police party, on the other hand, was in a relatively safer position. And yet the outcome was way less than satisfactory. Was this not an instance of lack of guidance and supervision by the police bosses?

As a matter of fact, posting in tribal areas is considered a punishment by police officers. Officers coming through the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) are hardly ever posted in such areas as they prefer to work in the peaceful ambience of settled districts.

Officers of Pakistan Army who get posted to troubled areas earn a better service profile.

The same criterion should be applied to PSP officers in order to improve police deployment with better planning.

SAYED G B SHAH BOKHARI

PESHAWAR