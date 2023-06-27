Qureshi granted extension in bail for May 9 protests case

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-terrorism court has extended the bail of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, until July 7.

Qureshi had filed an interim bail plea, which was heard by the court on Tuesday. He appeared before the court to meet the attendance requirement.

The court then granted his bail plea and issued an order to the police, preventing any further arrests.

In a media interaction in Multan, Qureshi expressed his concern over the wrongful arrest of innocent PTI leaders and supporters in relation to the May 9 riots.

He specifically appealed for the release of workers who had no involvement in the incident, taking into account the upcoming Eid festival.