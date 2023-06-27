NATIONAL

Khadija moves LHC for bail

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Khadija Shah, a prominent fashion designer and a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has filed a post-arrest bail application with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Represented by her lawyer, Sumaira Khosa, Shah seeks bail in relation to the vandalism case.

In the petition, Shah highlights that her bail plea was rejected by the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, despite the presence of evidence. Consequently, she appeals to the court to grant her post-arrest bail.

Notably, Shah, who is also a US citizen, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the arson of the Lahore Corp Commander House during the violent protests on May 9.

Following a request from US officials, she was provided consular access and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, along with other incarcerated female activists and leaders.

