NATIONAL

UoG storywriter steals limelight at CMH Literary Festival

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A University of Gujrat (UoG) student has won top honours for the varsity as she was declared ‘winner’ of a 100-word storywriting competition in the CMH Literary Festival the other day.

Gul-e-Nayab of the UoG Qalamkar Creative Writing Forum, which is supervised and groomed by the Student Services Centre of the varsity, maintained her winning streak by stealing all the limelight in the contest with her 100-word story “The Last Hurrah”. The Literary Society of CMH Lahore Medical College organized the competition.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq congratulated Ms Nayab on her brilliant performance in the contest. He said that students like Ms Nayab are a wonderful source of inspiration for other students and a valuable asset of the institution.

Previous article
Duty-Free Access to 94pc goods: Significant boost to Pakistan’s exports as UK unveils DCTS
Next article
Greece shipwreck: Police nick another key suspected human trafficker
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal, Greece FM discuss ferry tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday telephones Greece Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis. Taking to his twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said...

Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as army vows allout support

How Indian media fabricates think tanks, journalists to churn out anti-China, Pakistan news?

Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.