UoG storywriter steals limelight at CMH Literary Festival

LAHORE: A University of Gujrat (UoG) student has won top honours for the varsity as she was declared ‘winner’ of a 100-word storywriting competition in the CMH Literary Festival the other day.

Gul-e-Nayab of the UoG Qalamkar Creative Writing Forum, which is supervised and groomed by the Student Services Centre of the varsity, maintained her winning streak by stealing all the limelight in the contest with her 100-word story “The Last Hurrah”. The Literary Society of CMH Lahore Medical College organized the competition.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq congratulated Ms Nayab on her brilliant performance in the contest. He said that students like Ms Nayab are a wonderful source of inspiration for other students and a valuable asset of the institution.