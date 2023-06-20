‘Confusion in thoughts’: PTI rebuts Asad Umar’s claim of ‘ideological differences’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday vehemently refuted former party secretary general Asad Umar’s claim that he left his position due to “ideological differences” with the PTI chief.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan issued a statement shortly after Umar told a private news channel that he quit as PTI secretary general due to ‘confrontational political policies’ pursued by the party’s chairperson in the aftermath of the May 9 protests.

Reacting to Asad Umar’s remarks, the PTI information secretary said that there was evident “confusion” in Umar’s thoughts, pointing out the former leader could have separated from the party when he developed differences with the PTI and its chief, which would have been “appropriate”.

During the talk show, Umar said that the job of the party’s secretary general was not to give free advice but to implement the strategy which was decided. He questioned how could he implement a strategy he was “opposing”, adding that that was the reason for his resignation.

He continued that after the war of 1971, Pakistan had not witnessed such instability and urged all stakeholders to take a step back as the nation stood at a “pivotal point”.

“Now, when the PTI is being targeted under a plan, he remembered to resign,” Hasan said in his statement, adding that the resignation may serve Umar’s personal interests, not the party’s.

He also disputed Umar’s allegations that the PTI refused to hold dialogue and negotiate with other political parties, maintaining that “Asad Umar himself used to say these political parties would never discuss anything other than an NRO” (National Reconciliation Order).

Hasan further said that other political parties only objective was to save themselves from corruption cases.

He continued that Umar’s perspective on the finalisation of a deal between the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PTI – as per the Supreme Court’s orders – showed his ambiguity.

Hasan maintained that the PTI depicted “exceptional flexibility” by operating within the laws of the Constitution and proposed a constitutional amendment to secure a conclusive resolution of the dialogue.

“Asad Umar is free to discuss his indefensible decision but should not misconstrue facts,” he stated adding that the former secretary general’s departure from his position would have carried more weight if it came prior to the PTI facing difficult times.