Power generation from Neelum Jhelum likely to resume by July-end

ISLAMABAD: Power Generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station is likely to resume by the end of July as hectic efforts are underway to complete the remedial works being carried out in the tail race tunnel of the project.

This was stated in the briefing given to the Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani during his visit to the project on Monday.

The chairman had a detailed visit of the 3.5-Km long tail race tunnel, the affected stretch in particular.

The consultants, dilating upon the progress of rehabilitation works, briefed the Chairman that concrete lining is in progress in the area that had collapsed and caused a blockade of the tail race tunnel.

The rest of the affected area is also being strengthened through lattice girders and rock bolting followed by shotcrete inside the tunnel. The contractor has been carrying out rehabilitation works round-the-clock in accordance with the guidelines of international consultants.

Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani urged the project team to complete the remedial works as per the timeline and re-start Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station by the end of next month without any compromise on the structural integrity of the project.

Later, Chairman WAPDA presided over Board of Directors (BOD) meeting of Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Company, held at the project site. The BOD Members also visited the power house and the tunnel.

It is pertinent to mention that the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to blockade of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the National Grid.