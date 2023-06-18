JI decides to move court against Karachi’s LG polls results: Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced moving court against the results of local government (LG) elections in Karachi in which Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged as the single largest party.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the JI chief said that the “theft of public mandate in Karachi” was unacceptable to the party, announcing to move court against the local government (LG) elections’ result.

Sirajul Haq also announced to hold a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 23. “JI always stand by people of Karachi and will not allow anyone to steal their trust,” he added.

He assured that his party would take back the public mandate, which according to him was stolen in Karachi Mayor elections. Haq demanded to hold mayoral elections against after bringing back the 30 elected UC chairmen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

‘Siraj has no moral ground to claim Karachi mayorship’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said that Sirajul Haq had no moral justification to claim the mayorship of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, he said the people of Karachi had rejected the false claims of JI, adding the PTI members had also not supported the JI’s policies.

He added the people of Karachi had achieved the real freedom and the recent elections which gave Murtaza Wahab mayorship was the evidence that common people were with the PPP.