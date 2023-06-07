Media priorities

A tragic incident in Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan resulted in the loss of three children, and left three others hospitalised with serious injuries recently. The loss of these young souls has left a profound impact on the community, leaving it mourning and struggling to come to terms with the grief.

However, despite the gravity of the situation, the media has been preoccupied with covering the ongoing political farce rather than such incidents that have a direct impact on citizens’ lives.

This failure of the media to cover the incident is a disservice to the victims and their families, and raises serious concerns about the state of journalism in Pakistan.

The neglect by the mainstream media of incidents occurring in GB region is not a new phenomenon. The people of GB have long been marginalised, and their voices have often been overlooked by the national media. It is vital that such incidents received the attention they deserve, regardless of where they occur in the country. The loss of human life, especially that of innocent children, must never be ignored or sidelined or downplayed.

It is media’s responsibility to report on such incidents with sensitivity and accuracy. The lives of these children mattered, and their memories should be honoured by ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

The authorities must take immediate action to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The families of the victims must also receive the emotional and financial support they need during this difficult time.

The loss of innocent lives is always tragic, and it is crucial that such incidents are not swept under the rug. The media must do better in its reporting, and should highlight the plight of marginalised communities, such as those in the GB region.

This tragedy should be a call to action, to demand more from our media, our leaders and ourselves as conscientious society. Only then can justice be served.

RAKHSHANDA ABBAS

GILGIT