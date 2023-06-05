Sindh police to establish new unit to tackle incidents like May 9

KARACHI: To control incidents like May 9, Sindh Police took measures and decided to establish a new unit to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In a recent development, the authorities have granted an approval to Sindh police for the formation of an international-style Anti-Riot Force, replacing the existing Sindh Reserve Force.

The Crowd Management Unit consisting of 3,000 highly trained personnel. This specialized unit will be responsible for maintaining order and ensuring public safety during large gatherings and events.

The overall force structure will comprise four units, with a total of 2,000 personnel deployed in Karachi, while Sukkur and Hyderabad will each have 500 personnel assigned to their respective units.

A Grade-19 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will be appointed to oversee the operations of the newly formed unit, while Mohammad Riaz in Sukkur, Khalid Mustafa Korey in Hyderabad, Rana Arif in Qayyumabad, and Muhammad Ali Raza in Baldia are appointed as Superintendent Police (SPs).

Sindh Police has planned to conduct training sessions led by internationally trainers, which will focus on various aspects such as crowd control, crowd management, and negotiation skills.

The authorities has already procured anti-riot kits for the 3,000 members of the Crowd Management Unit, while the administrative measures are also being taken to establish the office of SRP in Qayyumabad and the CMU Headquarters in Baldia town, Karachi.