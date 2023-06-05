NATIONAL

May 9 riots: Another primary culprit involved in Jinnah house attack arrested

By Staff Report
A man throws a stone amid tear gas as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on May 9, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the investigators on Monday unearthed another primary miscreant involved in the riots happened on May 9 at Jinnah house, Lahore.

According to the details, another primary miscreant, identified as Ali Raza, travelled from Okara to attack at Jinnah house in Lahore.

The alleged culprit Ali Raza revealed that the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership provoked him against the army.

“I became a part of the mischief as per the pre-arranged plan. Hassan Niazi, Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others were included in the plan made on May 9 at Zaman Park,” Ali Raza revealed.

“I along with the party leaders took part in the arson and vandalism at Jinnah house, Lahore. We were influenced by the anti-army speeches and became a part of the arson attack,” he concluded.

 

