May 9 riots: Another primary culprit involved in Jinnah house attack arrested

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the investigators on Monday unearthed another primary miscreant involved in the riots happened on May 9 at Jinnah house, Lahore.

According to the details, another primary miscreant, identified as Ali Raza, travelled from Okara to attack at Jinnah house in Lahore.

The alleged culprit Ali Raza revealed that the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership provoked him against the army.

“I became a part of the mischief as per the pre-arranged plan. Hassan Niazi, Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others were included in the plan made on May 9 at Zaman Park,” Ali Raza revealed.

“I along with the party leaders took part in the arson and vandalism at Jinnah house, Lahore. We were influenced by the anti-army speeches and became a part of the arson attack,” he concluded.