Ex-governor Mian Azhar released: Hammad

Hammad Azhar, Pakistan's energy minister, speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Pakistan plans to open up access to liquefied natural gas imports to offset dwindling local production and meet surging demand. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has announced that his father Mian Azhar, former Punjab governor, has returned home after police released him.

Hammad tweeted on Monday that “he’s back Alhamdolilah.”

He wrote that his father was taken to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station where his phone was checked for one hour.

In a tweet post after midnight on Sunday, Hammad wrote that “they picked him up at this time, took him to CIA police station.”

In another tweet, he said “my father, Mian Muhammad Azhar, 82 years of age with multiple health conditions, has just been taken by police and some unknown people to an undisclosed location.

Hammad had on May 25 tweeted that unidentified men raided his house and threatened his father that his daughters would be arrested.

“I am the only brother of my three sisters. Yesterday, during a raid at my house, my father was threatened that his daughters will also be picked up. Today, at this hour, there is a raid undergoing on the homes of my three sisters. Fortunately, all three are not there”, his tweet said.

 

