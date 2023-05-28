Srinagar G20 protests

Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and Kashmiris are still waiting for a referendum to be held there under the United Nations. This issue has been raised by Pakistan in every forum, but the United Nations has not been able to fulfill its promise for a long time. Now, after ending the special status of Kashmir, India has not only given an explicit answer to the whole world, but also boldly held a meeting of G20 in a disputed area.

India has played a strategic trick on itself that when the significant nations from around the world will proceed and participate in Srinagar, it will be as if they will seal the confirmation that this disputed region is Indian territory but this move has also cost India a lot, and instead of suppressing the issue of Kashmir, it is once again becoming more prominent in front of the whole world.

India is not doing this for the first time, India has been laying new nets for a long time to subdue the freedom fighters of Kashmir. Yet again, a ploy of registering a stamp on their cruel and oppressive occupation in Kashmir was devised. But this was reversed, China announced in clear words that it will not participate in the Srinagar meeting while Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt also refused. India’s insidious thinking behind holding the G20 meet in Srinagar is being exposed. On the one hand, there is a general strike in the Occupied Valley, on the other hand there are protests by Kashmiris all over the world and other dominant organizations including the United Nations are being reminded of their resolutions, promises and memoranda.

Pakistan has to focus on solving its own problem instead of looking at the world, but the biggest difficulty is that, if the rulers and institutions do not have free time from political upheaval, then how will they review their own policy on Kashmir? The establishment of peace in Occupied Kashmir is connected with the roots of Pakistan. Until the Pakistani rulers correct the direction of their foreign policy and make it active, India’s pressure cannot be ignored nor can it be brought to negotiations; and unless India gives the right to vote to the people of occupied Kashmir as per UNO resolutions, the dream of establishing peace in the region will remain unfulfilled

India has been attempting to enslave the Kashmiris for the past seven decades but the brave sons and daughters of this Valley have broken all the chains of servitude with their tenacity. Kashmiris of the occupied region are continuing their freedom struggle and the people of Pakistan have also been helping them in every way; however, the response from the Pakistani government is not coming as desired, and a lax approach has been adopted in all tenures.

Subsequently, the Foreign Minister has been sent to address the Azad Kashmir Assembly. If along with the announcement of G20, the foreign minister and a delegation consisting of representatives of political parties loyal to the Kashmir cause were sent to visit the G20 countries then India could have at least been forced to change the venue of the conference but this conference is being held in Srinagar and Pakistan has not been able to do anything except condemn.

India’s audacity is increasing only because of the loose response from the Pakistani rulers. Since August 2019, attention has been drawn to this aspect that despite declaring Kashmir as a part of Pakistan the rulers are not trying with all their heart to prove it as their part. Verbal claims and speeches regarding the Occupied Valley are not a solution to the problems; statements and advertisements in newspapers can never stop India’s path.

If India is to be stopped, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have to be mobilized. These Foreign Ministry tours should be converted into positive results of a successful foreign policy. If this is not possible, at least restrictions should not be imposed on the populace and those struggling for Kashmir. So India gets the message that do what you have to do, Pakistan also has like-minded rulers.

All the parties included in the PDM have been accusing the Imran Khan government of the Kashmir deal till yesterday but right now they are in power and Kashmir cause has been limited to mere speeches. The people of Pakistan have supported the Kashmiris in Pakistan, otherwise, the rulers have been just using the Kashmir slogan for their political purposes and the result of this policy is that the world is also adopting a duplicitous policy. In this case,

