Imran’s wife secures pre-arrest bail in land dispute

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Maneka, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been granted pre-arrest bail in a land dispute case involving a property tycoon by the accountability court.

The hearing of the case took place in the Islamabad Accountability Court, presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The accountability court approved Maneka’s pre-arrest bail plea until May 31 and directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The court also issued a notice to the investigating officer to continue the investigation and scrutinise the evidence.

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had previously granted the former first lady security bail until May 23 and directed her to approach the relevant court by the given date.

During the court proceedings, Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her defense lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmad, requested a 10-day protective bail. The court accepted the request and granted her bail until May 23.