PM reiterates planners, attackers in May 9 riots to be brought to justice

Says it’s not joke to attack PAF installations, cause damage of billions of rupees to property

Compares Jinnah House Lahore’s torching with burning of Quaid-e-Azam residency in Ziarat in 2013

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the planners, facilitators and attackers in the incidents of May 9 would be brought to justice.

While chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here, he said May 9, 2023, would always be remembered as a dark day in the history of the country.

“Imran Niazi and his followers stoked terrorism and violence that amounted to anti-state acts. They caused damage to such a huge extent that even the enemies of Pakistan could not do in the last 75 years.”

9 مئی کے واقعات میں جو بھی ملوث ہے قانون کی گرفت سے بچ نہیں پائے گا۔

~ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کا امن و امان کے حوالے سے اعلیٰ سطح اجلاس سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/zB60E7D9Oh — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 21, 2023

He said miscreants did what even the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, adding the manner in which terrorists burned down residency of Quaid-e-Azam in Ziarat, was the same way the sanctity of Jinnah House in Lahore was violated.

The PM said it should be kept in mind that Tehreek-e-Taliban attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and unfortunately this time the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked GHQ and burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar to ashes.

9 مئی پاکستان کی تاریخ میں سیاہ ترین دن کے طور پر یاد رکھا جائے گا، اس دن وہ کام ہوا جو 75 سال میں دشمن بھی نہ کر سکا۔

~ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کا امن و امان کے حوالے سے اعلیٰ سطح اجلاس سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/fKNVc1ulQm — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 21, 2023

Many tragic incidents occurred in the country which would cause mental anguish for the whole nation forever, he said adding it was not a joke to attack installations of Pakistan Air Force and cause damage of billions of rupees to properties.

He mentioned that the gangs of Imran Niazi in Mianwali made an evil attempt to burn airplanes which were purchased with the blood and sweat of the nation and were to be used against the enemy.

He directed that legal requirements should not be ignored in haste and during the identification of attackers it should be ensured that no innocent was arrested.

He said the services of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and security agencies should be acquired to tighten the noose against the miscreants as early as possible.

The prime minister said every patriotic Pakistani was hurt today as their fellow citizens attacked civil and military installations.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the Police, Intelligence Bureau, NADRA, Counter Terrorism Department, Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and Safe City in tackling the situation.

He instructed the Inspector General Police Punjab to arrest the miscreants at the earliest and conclude proceedings of cases without leaving any loophole in the investigations.

He ordered that the progress in cases should be monitored on an hourly basis.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Attaullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.

PM, Khawaja Salman discuss political situation

Former member of Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

وزیراعظم سے سابق رکن پنجاب اسمبلی خواجہ سلمان رفیق کی ملاقات۔

ملک کی مجموعی سیاسی صورت حال پر بات چیت pic.twitter.com/IGPtC3b2fc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 21, 2023

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

‘IK, former chief justice caused huge damage to PKLI’

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins, but PTI’s chief Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge damage to it.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases.

پاکستان کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹیٹیوٹ (PKLI) ہمیشہ سے میرے دل کے قریب رہا ہے۔ میری تمنا تھی اور ہے کہ یہ شاندار ہسپتال گردے اور جگر کی بیماریوں کے علاج معالجہ کے لیے پاکستان کی پہچان بن جائے۔ ~ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/zO1ngaCP56 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 21, 2023

“But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he added in his tweet posted in Urdu language.

پاکستان کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹیٹیوٹ (PKLI) ہمیشہ سے میرے دل کے قریب رہا ہے۔ میری تمنا تھی اور ہے کہ یہ شاندار ہسپتال پاکستان کا جان ہاپکنز (Johns Hopkins) بنے اور گردے، جگر کی بیماریوں کے علاج معالجہ کے لیے PKLI پاکستان کی پہچان بن جائے۔ مگر صد افسوس کہ عمران نیازی اور ایک سابق چیف… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 21, 2023

The prime minister expressing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity.

For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday’s visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

The prime minister also appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these objectives and assured his complete support to them.

He further said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sector and they would turn it into ‘unprecedented’ (center in the health sector).