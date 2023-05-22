Govt committed for development, prosperity of Balochistan: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the federal government is committed for development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership during his day-long visit to Quetta on Monday, the prime minister assured of providing equal job and development opportunities to the people of the province.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that he was making all out efforts to minimize deprivations of the people of the province.

He said this was his second visit to Balochistan in a week was aimed for the same purpose.

During the devastating floods last summer, the federal government ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority, he reminded.

He said during the last year’s floods, the PML-N’s Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.

“The central leadership of the party including myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suffering of the flood victims,” the prime minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes from Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the senior leadership of the party to the provincial party leadership.