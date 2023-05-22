‘No vendetta’: May 9 rioters to be held accountable: PM Shehbaz

— Claims former DG-ISI transferred for highlighting corruption of Imran’s wife

— NA passes resolution to try May 9 rioters under army, anti-terrorism laws

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there was no vendetta in his heart but contended that those involved in the May 9 rioters would be taken to the court of law and held accountable.

“If leniency is done in this, this country won’t last,” the premier said while addressing a session of the National Assembly.

“This is an incident which is out of our control and is the mandate of the public. Day and night lies on lies were said and the fallacy of a conspiracy by the US was sown in the minds of people.”